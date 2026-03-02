Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

In a tragic incident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, a roadways bus collided with a stationary truck in the early hours of Monday, leading to the death of three individuals and injuring 28 others, according to police reports.

The accident took place around 2:30 am near Gahar Purwa village while the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus was en route to Lucknow. Preliminary findings by Station House Officer Akhilesh Pandey indicate that the bus driver most likely succumbed to fatigue at the wheel.

The injured were quickly taken to the community health center in Bangarmau, but those with critical injuries were referred to a district hospital. Among the deceased, one has been identified as 20-year-old Rajput, with ongoing efforts to identify the remaining victims.