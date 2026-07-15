Cabinet Approves ₹10,998 Crore Varuna Corridor for Varanasi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 43.2-km Varuna Link Corridor connecting NH-31 with the Varanasi Ring Road. The project, estimated to cost ₹10,998.32 crore, forms a key part of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and is expected to make travel across the city faster, safer and more efficient. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will implement the project under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The corridor will include a predominantly elevated six and four-lane roadway, along with flyovers, ramps, loops and service roads to improve traffic movement.

Faster travel and stronger transport links across eastern Uttar Pradesh

Designed for speeds of 80 to 100 kmph, the corridor is expected to cut travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from around 40 minutes to 20 minutes. The project will ease congestion on busy city roads while improving road safety, lowering vehicle operating costs and ensuring smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic.

The corridor will provide better connectivity to Varanasi Airport, Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi Junction, Varanasi City Railway Station, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the Ghats of Varanasi and the neighbouring Chandauli region, making travel easier for residents, tourists and businesses.

Project to support logistics, tourism and regional growth

Planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the corridor will strengthen multimodal transport by linking one economic node, one social node and six major logistics hubs. The improved road network is expected to facilitate quicker movement of agricultural produce, industrial goods, construction materials and minerals, boosting logistics efficiency across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The project is also expected to strengthen tourism by improving access to Varanasi's cultural and religious destinations while supporting economic development in the region. By creating a modern, access-controlled transport corridor, the Government aims to improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for people living in and around Varanasi.