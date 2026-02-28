Left Menu

Air Travel Disruption: 57 Flights Cancelled at Mumbai International Airport

Due to various Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and airspace closures after attacks on Iran by Israel and the US, 57 flights were cancelled at Mumbai International Airport. This included 24 arrivals and 33 departures. The government and aviation stakeholders are coordinating to ensure safe routes and flight diversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:22 IST
Air Travel Disruption: 57 Flights Cancelled at Mumbai International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Mumbai International Airport, 57 flights were cancelled by Saturday evening following the issuance of multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and airspace closures. This disruption was triggered by the recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

Among the 57 cancelled flights, there were 24 arrivals and 33 departures affected as airlines scrambled to adjust schedules. The sudden airspace adjustments are a precautionary measure to ensure civilian aircraft safety.

The government has proactively reviewed aviation readiness, instructing a realignment of flight paths and issuing an urgent safety advisory through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging all operators to avoid the affected airspace.

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026