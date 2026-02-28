Air Travel Disruption: 57 Flights Cancelled at Mumbai International Airport

At Mumbai International Airport, 57 flights were cancelled by Saturday evening following the issuance of multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and airspace closures. This disruption was triggered by the recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

Among the 57 cancelled flights, there were 24 arrivals and 33 departures affected as airlines scrambled to adjust schedules. The sudden airspace adjustments are a precautionary measure to ensure civilian aircraft safety.

The government has proactively reviewed aviation readiness, instructing a realignment of flight paths and issuing an urgent safety advisory through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging all operators to avoid the affected airspace.