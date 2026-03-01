Left Menu

Air Travel Disruptions: Escalating Tensions Halt Flights From Pakistan

Pakistan's international flights to West Asia have faced significant disruptions following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel. Major hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports have suspended operations due to heightened regional tensions, causing chaos for connecting flights to Europe, the USA, and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, at least 184 flights from Pakistan have been canceled as a result of US and Israeli attacks on Iran. This has severely disrupted air travel across the region, affecting connections to Europe, the USA, and further afield.

The Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson confirmed the suspension of flights from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and other major cities heading to destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh. 'The situation is dire with all airlines affected,' said spokesperson Hafeez Khan.

Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, critical hubs for global travel, have ceased operations due to security concerns. With continuing missile and drone attacks in the region, authorities remain vigilant, focusing air traffic on domestic routes within Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

