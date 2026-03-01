Air Travel Disruptions: Escalating Tensions Halt Flights From Pakistan
Pakistan's international flights to West Asia have faced significant disruptions following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel. Major hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports have suspended operations due to heightened regional tensions, causing chaos for connecting flights to Europe, the USA, and beyond.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, at least 184 flights from Pakistan have been canceled as a result of US and Israeli attacks on Iran. This has severely disrupted air travel across the region, affecting connections to Europe, the USA, and further afield.
The Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson confirmed the suspension of flights from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and other major cities heading to destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh. 'The situation is dire with all airlines affected,' said spokesperson Hafeez Khan.
Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, critical hubs for global travel, have ceased operations due to security concerns. With continuing missile and drone attacks in the region, authorities remain vigilant, focusing air traffic on domestic routes within Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- flights
- international
- West Asia
- US
- Israel
- Iran
- airspace
- airports
- disruption
ALSO READ
Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.
Class 10, 12 board exams postponed in Bahrain, Quwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE: CBSE.
UK Condemns Iran Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Outcry: The Controversial Killing of Iran's Ayatollah