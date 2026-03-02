India and Canada Aim for $50 Billion Trade Milestone by 2030

India and Canada have outlined an ambitious plan to increase their bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, a significant leap from the existing USD 8 billion mark recorded during early 2025. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this announcement on Monday at the India-Canada CEO Forum.

Modi emphasized the urgency of finalizing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to expedite this growth and navigate the challenges of the current global economic pressure. He noted that strategic discussions between business leaders from both nations could provide a blueprint for this expanding trade relationship.

Highlighting India's burgeoning economic landscape, Modi attributed the growth to boosted domestic consumption, substantial investment, and a rapidly advancing digital economy. He also pointed to the government's record infrastructure budget of USD 130 billion for 2026-27 as a testament to India's commitment to economic development.

