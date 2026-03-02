India's Resilient Trade Strategy Amid West Asian Crisis

The Indian government convened a high-level meeting on Monday to address how escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia could impact the nation's trade. Following recent military actions between the US, Israel, and Iran, there is growing concern about the region's stability and its effect on India's EXIM cargo flows.

Chaired by Special Secretary Suchindra Misra and DGFT's Lav Agarwal, this inter-ministerial conference involved stakeholders from logistics, shipping, financial services, customs, and other sectors. The focus was on creating strategies to maintain predictability and minimize disruptions in trade operations, particularly for sensitive export categories like perishables and pharmaceuticals.

The government pledged to continue supporting stakeholders through coordinated efforts, procedural flexibilities, and enhanced communication with customs and financial institutions. The goal: to maintain supply chain resilience and protect the interests of exporters, especially MSMEs, during this challenging geopolitical moment.