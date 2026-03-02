Market Jitters: Treasuries Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Soaring Oil Prices
U.S. Treasuries experience a notable rally as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East spike, following a U.S.-Israeli military action in Iran resulting in the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. This escalation raises concerns over oil supply disruptions, propelling oil prices higher and complicated decisions for bond investors amid inflation fears.
This fast-paced escalation saw Brent crude exceed $80 per barrel, driving a 'flight to safety' among investors toward Treasuries, which saw the 10-year yield drop to its lowest since April. Initial aggressive buying has, however, cooled off, primarily affecting short-term yields, while longer-term investors face challenging decisions amid potential Federal Reserve responses to inflationary pressures.
With U.S. inflation already creeping higher, the ongoing increase in oil prices exacerbates the economic landscape. The conflict's fluid nature continues to pose uncertainties, making Treasuries a complex asset for investors as they navigate an evolving market fraught with risk and volatility.
