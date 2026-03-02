Market Jitters: Treasuries Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Treasuries experienced a significant rally as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified due to a U.S.-Israeli strike in Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The crisis raises major concerns about oil supply disruptions, with oil prices soaring and complicating bond investors' strategies amidst looming inflation risks.

This fast-paced escalation saw Brent crude exceed $80 per barrel, driving a 'flight to safety' among investors toward Treasuries, which saw the 10-year yield drop to its lowest since April. Initial aggressive buying has, however, cooled off, primarily affecting short-term yields, while longer-term investors face challenging decisions amid potential Federal Reserve responses to inflationary pressures.

With U.S. inflation already creeping higher, the ongoing increase in oil prices exacerbates the economic landscape. The conflict's fluid nature continues to pose uncertainties, making Treasuries a complex asset for investors as they navigate an evolving market fraught with risk and volatility.