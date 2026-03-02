Left Menu

Airspace Restrictions Amid Rising Tensions in Pakistan

Pakistan has temporarily closed certain air routes within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions for military exercises. This strategic move coincides with tensions involving the Afghan Taliban. The closures are effective from March 3 to March 31, impacting commercial flights during specified hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:33 IST
  Pakistan

In a strategic military maneuver, Pakistan has temporarily closed specific air routes within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions. The decision, announced by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), aims to facilitate military exercises involving Pakistan Air Force fighter jets.

The closures stem from increasing regional tensions and the ongoing conflict with the Afghan Taliban, which started on February 27. The affected airspace will be unavailable for civilian flight operations between March 3 and March 31 from 9 am to 3 pm daily, as per the PAA's notice to airmen (NOTAM).

Pakistan's Federal Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, cited the volatile regional scenario as a backdrop to these exercises. Since the hostilities began, Pakistani forces have reportedly dismantled 182 Afghan Taliban posts, capturing 31 personnel, with 415 killed and over 580 injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

