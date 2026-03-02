Airspace Restrictions Amid Rising Tensions in Pakistan

In a strategic military maneuver, Pakistan has temporarily closed specific air routes within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions. The decision, announced by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), aims to facilitate military exercises involving Pakistan Air Force fighter jets.

The closures stem from increasing regional tensions and the ongoing conflict with the Afghan Taliban, which started on February 27. The affected airspace will be unavailable for civilian flight operations between March 3 and March 31 from 9 am to 3 pm daily, as per the PAA's notice to airmen (NOTAM).

Pakistan's Federal Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, cited the volatile regional scenario as a backdrop to these exercises. Since the hostilities began, Pakistani forces have reportedly dismantled 182 Afghan Taliban posts, capturing 31 personnel, with 415 killed and over 580 injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)