Safe Return Ensured for Himachalis Stranded in Middle East

There has been relief for families of Himachalis currently stranded in the Middle East following the recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan confirmed that no harm has come to them.

Chauhan assured that all those wishing to return would be brought back safely once flights resume. In coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union home secretary, the state home secretary is closely monitoring the situation.

Although the exact number of stranded individuals is currently unknown, families have been able to stay in touch with their loved ones. The government is committed to ensuring their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)