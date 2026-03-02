Purabi Dairy Expands into Barak Valley with New Silchar Plant

In a significant development for Assam's dairy sector, the West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL) announced on Monday the commencement of its operations in Barak Valley. The operations will run under the Purabi Dairy brand at a newly renovated milk processing plant in Silchar, significantly enhancing the region's dairy capabilities.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul inaugurated the plant, marking a substantial milestone in bringing organized cooperative dairy efforts to Barak Valley. Initially managed by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the plant had been non-functional for several years before North East Dairy and Foods Ltd (NEDFL) took over its renovation and modernization.

The upgraded facility, now with a processing capacity of 20,000 liters daily, will provide hygienically packed milk and dairy products to Silchar and neighboring areas under the Purabi brand. WAMUL currently operates three plants statewide, significantly benefiting the region's dairy farmers with the support of significant investments from NDDB and the state's Dairy Development Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)