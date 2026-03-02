Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

The derailment of a freight train in the Agra rail division on February 28 has sparked a blame game among various railway departments. While all agree that the incident was caused by an overheated axle bearing, disagreements remain over which department is responsible for the maintenance lapses.

The coal-loaded 59-wagon train, traveling from Odisha to Ambala, derailed near Mania station, disrupting passenger and goods train services for several hours. A preliminary investigation by a five-member team from the Agra division found the axle bearing's overheating as the cause.

The Coach and Wagon Department has been pointed at for negligence, although other departments, including Mechanical, Traffic, and Engineering, have been criticized as well. The mishap has cost the Railways over Rs 30 lakh and led to significant delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)