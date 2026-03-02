Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap
A freight train derailment in Agra's rail division has caused a blame game among railway departments. All parties agree that an overheated axle bearing led to the incident, but they dispute responsibility for maintenance lapses. The mishap resulted in significant delays and financial losses for the Railways.
- Country:
- India
The derailment of a freight train in the Agra rail division on February 28 has sparked a blame game among various railway departments. While all agree that the incident was caused by an overheated axle bearing, disagreements remain over which department is responsible for the maintenance lapses.
The coal-loaded 59-wagon train, traveling from Odisha to Ambala, derailed near Mania station, disrupting passenger and goods train services for several hours. A preliminary investigation by a five-member team from the Agra division found the axle bearing's overheating as the cause.
The Coach and Wagon Department has been pointed at for negligence, although other departments, including Mechanical, Traffic, and Engineering, have been criticized as well. The mishap has cost the Railways over Rs 30 lakh and led to significant delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Summons Expected for West Bengal Education Scam Probe
Our govt set up SIT to probe 1984 riots due to commitment for Sikhs: PM Modi in online address at Sikh event in Navi Mumbai.
Aircraft accident probe agency issues preliminary report on Baramati plane crash that killed Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 4 others in Jan.
Aircraft accident probe agency AAIB says all aspects of the Baramati plane crash will be investigated to bring out facts, root causes & contributory factors.
FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations