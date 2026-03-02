Summons Expected for West Bengal Education Scam Probe
The Enforcement Directorate is set to summon former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee for questioning in the SSC recruitment scam. Both individuals, previously arrested but currently on bail, are implicated in the ongoing investigation involving substantial cash seizures and irregular recruitment processes.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is poised to issue summons to ex-West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, his partner, in the continuing SSC recruitment corruption investigation, according to sources.
The summons are expected to be sent after the Dol festival, possibly between March 16 and 18, a senior official revealed, noting that both names emerged in numerous documents.
The probe, which is being conducted alongside the Central Bureau of Investigation, previously arrested the two on charges related to a teacher recruitment scam. The investigation also led to the recovery of significant sums from Mukherjee's residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee sending ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar to Rajya Sabha who allowed corruption to flourish in Bengal: Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
Tragic Death at Medical Store: Nine-Year-Old's Passing Sparks Investigation
PM Modi strives for TN's development, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at Madurai rally; slams DMK over alleged corruption.
Madurai: PM Modi lists allegations against DMK regime over corruption, alleges scams including sand mining, cash for transfer, jobs.
Modi Accuses DMK of Corruption and Betrayal