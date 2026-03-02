Summons Expected for West Bengal Education Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is poised to issue summons to ex-West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, his partner, in the continuing SSC recruitment corruption investigation, according to sources.

The summons are expected to be sent after the Dol festival, possibly between March 16 and 18, a senior official revealed, noting that both names emerged in numerous documents.

The probe, which is being conducted alongside the Central Bureau of Investigation, previously arrested the two on charges related to a teacher recruitment scam. The investigation also led to the recovery of significant sums from Mukherjee's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)