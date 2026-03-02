Left Menu

Global Travel Chaos Erupts After Middle East Tensions Hit Air Routes

Governments worldwide rushed to aid travelers stranded due to the closure of major Middle Eastern airports following a U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran. With key transit hubs shut down, tourists and business travelers remain uncertain about flight resumptions. Stranded individuals are advised to stay put and follow local authorities' guidance.

Updated: 02-03-2026 17:59 IST
On Monday, governments acted swiftly to assist travelers stranded by the abrupt shutdown of Middle Eastern flights following the United States and Israel's strike on Iran. Major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha face closures, leaving tourists and businesspeople in hotels, airports, and cruise ships without a clear path home.

Around 30,000 German tourists remain stuck in the region, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stating that military evacuation was untenable due to closed airspace. Instead, German authorities explore alternative options for repatriation. The Czech Republic deploys planes to bring nationals home from Egypt and Jordan, amidst similar movements by other nations.

In Asia, disruptions are significant, especially in Bali where all flights to major Middle Eastern destinations are canceled. Major airlines like Air France, Air India, and KLM have adjusted operations, affecting thousands of travelers. The situation has greatly impacted the financial sector, as shares of airlines and global hotel chains face sharp declines.

