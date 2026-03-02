Left Menu

Palghar Gas Leak: A Hazardous Incident Forces Mass Evacuations

A massive leak of hazardous oleum gas in Maharashtra's Palghar district led to the evacuation of over 2,600 people. The leak, originating from a chemical unit, affected a 5-kilometre radius and created panic. Emergency teams faced challenges due to high smoke concentration while locating the source.

Palghar Gas Leak: A Hazardous Incident Forces Mass Evacuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant oleum gas leak at a chemical unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday prompted the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 school students. The leak occurred at Bhageria Industries Ltd, affecting a five-kilometre radius and creating widespread panic due to rapidly spreading white fumes.

The cause remains unknown, but the leak from a 2,500-litre oleum tank was exacerbated by wind conditions. The district's disaster management plan was activated, and officials swiftly evacuated students from Tarapur Vidyamandir and workers from the industrial zone. Teams from NDRF and BARC faced challenges reaching the site initially due to dense smoke.

Three individuals reported minor eye irritation and are receiving medical care. Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar is overseeing the situation, urging residents to stay indoors and comply with official directions as authorities work to resolve the crisis and dispel rumours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

