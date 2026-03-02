Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Ramgaon: A Tale of Allegations and Confessions

A tragic incident over a family financial dispute occurred in Ramgaon village, where four family members were allegedly killed by Nirankar, a son of the household. The incident, police reported, happened due to a heated argument over money from a land sale.

Police have arrested the accused, Nirankar, and taken him into custody after the violent act, which occurred overnight. Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari confirmed that the accused has confessed to the crime.

However, the family remains divided, with an elder sister, Laxmi, claiming the real culprit is her elder brother, Gurudev. Despite her claims, authorities maintain Nirankar is responsible, while the community remains stunned over this grievous outcome.