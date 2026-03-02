Nepal PM Karki Calls for Historic and Peaceful Elections on March 5

Nepal's Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, has issued a nationwide appeal urging citizens to actively partake in the upcoming general elections on March 5. The vote is seen as critical for the country's future stability and prosperity.

During a national address, Karki encouraged voters to see the election as more than choosing leaders. She called for a collective effort to steer the nation towards political stability, emphasizing the future implications for all citizens.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and order during the electoral process. She called on all political parties and participants to adhere to the election code to ensure a dignified and historic event.