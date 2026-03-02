Left Menu

Nepal PM Karki Calls for Historic and Peaceful Elections on March 5

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki emphasizes the importance of the March 5 elections for the country's stability and prosperity. She urges citizens to vote for a peaceful and historic election. Karki calls for adherence to the election code and stresses the nation's future is at a decisive juncture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:52 IST
Nepal PM Karki Calls for Historic and Peaceful Elections on March 5
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, has issued a nationwide appeal urging citizens to actively partake in the upcoming general elections on March 5. The vote is seen as critical for the country's future stability and prosperity.

During a national address, Karki encouraged voters to see the election as more than choosing leaders. She called for a collective effort to steer the nation towards political stability, emphasizing the future implications for all citizens.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and order during the electoral process. She called on all political parties and participants to adhere to the election code to ensure a dignified and historic event.

TRENDING

1
Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

 India
3
Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

 Global
4
West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh Limit

West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026