Railway Technology Overhaul: Ensuring Safer Tracks

In a decisive move towards railway safety, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for a complete revamp of existing track maintenance methods. During a high-level meeting at Rail Bhawan, the minister's directives focused on using AI technology for track monitoring to enhance operational safety.

The Railway Board confirmed Vaishnaw's push towards modernizing track maintenance with standardization and technology. A new smartphone-enabled, AI-based application is in development to monitor track health in real-time, ensuring that track safety is not compromised for operational speed.

Officials emphasize the need for adequate maintenance time and the use of indigenous fasteners, aiming to both improve track performance and promote self-reliance. Vaishnaw's directives indicate a significant shift towards integrating technology and safety in railway operations.