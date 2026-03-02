Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

Qatar, one of the top producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has temporarily ceased LNG production following industrial strikes at the Ras Laffan facilities.

Qatar, which contributes around 20% to the world's LNG exports, plans to boost its output capacity to 142 million tons per annum by 2030, growing its share of the global market.

This move, critical for major gas markets in Asia and Europe, involves collaborations with global energy companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell, amid complex logistics through the Strait of Hormuz.