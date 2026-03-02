Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding Cities

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled an ambitious budget for 2026-27, aiming to transform the state's economic landscape. With a financial plan of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, the budget introduces key initiatives such as a new electricity distribution company focused on agriculture and a Rs 100 crore green climate resilience fund.

To empower women, Saini outlined plans for 'Wedding Cities' in Gurugram, Kharkhoda, and Pinjore, while a 'Veer Bal Memorial Initiative Scheme' and enhanced benefits under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana further highlight the gender-inclusive focus. An impressive 20% reservation for Agniveers in the state police force reflects the budget's comprehensive approach to hiring and support.

The budget faced criticism from opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who dismissed it as rhetorical. Despite the critique, Saini's budget is characterized as a 'people's budget', positioning Haryana firmly on the track to achieving a one trillion-dollar economy by 2047 in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

