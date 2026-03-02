Left Menu

Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding Cities

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented the 2026-27 budget with a focus on agriculture power distribution, green initiatives, and women empowerment. The budget includes new initiatives like 'Wedding Cities', tax-free measures, and enhanced support for Agniveers. Critics argue it lacks substance, calling it mostly rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:48 IST
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled an ambitious budget for 2026-27, aiming to transform the state's economic landscape. With a financial plan of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, the budget introduces key initiatives such as a new electricity distribution company focused on agriculture and a Rs 100 crore green climate resilience fund.

To empower women, Saini outlined plans for 'Wedding Cities' in Gurugram, Kharkhoda, and Pinjore, while a 'Veer Bal Memorial Initiative Scheme' and enhanced benefits under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana further highlight the gender-inclusive focus. An impressive 20% reservation for Agniveers in the state police force reflects the budget's comprehensive approach to hiring and support.

The budget faced criticism from opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who dismissed it as rhetorical. Despite the critique, Saini's budget is characterized as a 'people's budget', positioning Haryana firmly on the track to achieving a one trillion-dollar economy by 2047 in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

