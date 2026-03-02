Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

Travel shares plummeted on Monday as rising tensions in the Middle East severely affected global air travel. The conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran led to the cancellation of over 4,000 flights in three days, shutting down key hubs like Dubai and Doha.

This disruption has led to stranded passengers, with airlines facing their toughest challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil prices surged by 13%, exacerbating airline expenses. Major airline shares, including American and United Airlines, dropped by over 6% as financial losses tallied in the billions.

Industry analysts warn of prolonged disruptions affecting airlines worldwide. TUI, Europe's largest travel company, saw its shares drop nearly 10%, while other travel-related stocks also suffered significant declines. The ongoing conflict and rising operational costs pose severe challenges to the aviation sector.

