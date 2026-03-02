Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

The Amritsar international airport faced significant disruptions on Monday, with 12 flights cancelled as a direct result of Iran closing its airspace. This development stems from joint military strikes conducted by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday.

Flights impacted by this closure included four Air India Express services, four flights by Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo, and two Qatar Airways flights. The affected routes primarily connected Amritsar with Dubai, Sharjah, London, Birmingham, and Doha.

According to airport authorities, passengers have been informed of the cancellations in advance, and they are urged to stay in contact with their respective airlines for updates and further assistance. The geopolitical conflict that triggered this disruption involves US President Donald Trump urging the Iranian public to contest their current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)