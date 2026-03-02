Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Middle East Drive EU Gas Price Surge

The European Union's gas supply coordination group will convene to assess the impact of the Middle East conflict on gas prices, which have surged by over 50%. The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has intensified concerns over energy security, prompting meetings and assessments from EU nations regarding oil supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:49 IST
Rising Tensions in Middle East Drive EU Gas Price Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's gas supply coordination group is set to meet on Wednesday to evaluate the impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East on European gas prices, which recently soared by more than 50%, a European Commission spokesperson has confirmed to Reuters.

Amid concerns of potential crises, the group, composed of EU government representatives, monitors gas storage and ensures security of supply. Additionally, within 48 hours, the EU's oil coordination group will also convene, as governments are tasked with assessing the security of oil supplies due to the intensified U.S.-Israeli air conflict on Iran.

A disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has been pivotal in the gas price escalation. The strait facilitates over 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. As Europe seeks to phase out Russian gas imports, reliance on liquefied natural gas from other regions, including the Middle East, has grown. The EU's gas storage levels are currently deemed sufficient for replenishment ahead of next winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Timely Response Averts Catastrophe in Palghar's Oleum Gas Leak

Timely Response Averts Catastrophe in Palghar's Oleum Gas Leak

 India
2
Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

 India
3
Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job Experience

Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job E...

 India
4
Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil

Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026