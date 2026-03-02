Rising Tensions in Middle East Drive EU Gas Price Surge

The European Union's gas supply coordination group is set to meet on Wednesday to evaluate the impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East on European gas prices, which recently soared by more than 50%, a European Commission spokesperson has confirmed to Reuters.

Amid concerns of potential crises, the group, composed of EU government representatives, monitors gas storage and ensures security of supply. Additionally, within 48 hours, the EU's oil coordination group will also convene, as governments are tasked with assessing the security of oil supplies due to the intensified U.S.-Israeli air conflict on Iran.

A disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has been pivotal in the gas price escalation. The strait facilitates over 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. As Europe seeks to phase out Russian gas imports, reliance on liquefied natural gas from other regions, including the Middle East, has grown. The EU's gas storage levels are currently deemed sufficient for replenishment ahead of next winter.

