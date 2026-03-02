Left Menu

Air India Navigates Turbulence: Middle East Flight Suspensions and Global Routes

Air India extends the suspension of flights to and from the Middle East due to airspace closures involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Despite this, operations to the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK continue. Air India Express resumes its Muscat flights, marking the first Indian carrier's return to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:23 IST
Air India announced on Monday the continuation of its flight suspension to the Middle East until March 3, as airspace closures persist amidst tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Despite the disruption, Air India's operations to the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK have resumed, utilizing alternative routes over Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Air India Express is set to resume flights to Muscat, becoming the first Indian airline to reinstate services to the Middle East following the recent crisis.

