Air India Navigates Turbulence: Middle East Flight Suspensions and Global Routes

Air India announced on Monday the continuation of its flight suspension to the Middle East until March 3, as airspace closures persist amidst tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Despite the disruption, Air India's operations to the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK have resumed, utilizing alternative routes over Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Air India Express is set to resume flights to Muscat, becoming the first Indian airline to reinstate services to the Middle East following the recent crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)