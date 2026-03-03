Left Menu

SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

European satellite operator SES has adjusted its capital spending goals ahead of launching up to 13 satellites this year, releasing full-year results that conformed to market expectations. Initially, SES's shares saw a decline but managed a recovery later, showing a 3.7% rise by 0945 GMT.

SES, a leading European satellite operator, has modified its capital expenditure plans as it prepares to launch up to 13 new satellites this year. The announcement corresponds with the release of its annual financial results, aligning with market predictions.

Initially, SES's shares on the Paris stock exchange suffered a decline of up to 7% in early trading hours. However, the trend reversed, with the shares gaining traction and increasing by 3.7% by 0945 GMT.

This move underscores SES's strategic adjustments in anticipation of the upcoming satellite launches, signaling a calculated approach to balancing growth and fiscal responsibility within the dynamic satellite communication industry.

