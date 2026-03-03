SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches
European satellite operator SES has adjusted its capital spending goals ahead of launching up to 13 satellites this year, releasing full-year results that conformed to market expectations. Initially, SES's shares saw a decline but managed a recovery later, showing a 3.7% rise by 0945 GMT.
This move underscores SES's strategic adjustments in anticipation of the upcoming satellite launches, signaling a calculated approach to balancing growth and fiscal responsibility within the dynamic satellite communication industry.
