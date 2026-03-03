Left Menu

Container Chaos in the Strait of Hormuz: Global Shipping Disruption Looms

Container ships are facing massive delays in the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. About 10% of the global container ship fleet is affected. Maritime insurers have ceased voyages through the strait as tensions rise, causing potential backlogs in major European and Asian ports.

Updated: 03-03-2026 02:27 IST
The once fluid maritime gateway of the Strait of Hormuz is now the stage for a significant global shipping disruption, with container ships making up part of a 750-vessel backlog. This congestion follows retaliatory actions by Iran after attacks involving the U.S. and Israel, as confirmed by Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express.

Nixon, speaking at a major shipping conference, revealed that approximately 10% of the world's container ship fleet is entrapped, causing a ripple effect that threatens to congest ports across Europe and Asia. As a result, maritime insurers have halted voyages through this crucial passageway—a conduit responsible for a fifth of global oil consumption.

Amid rising regional tensions, Iranian officials warned of setting ablaze vessels attempting to transit the strait, further exacerbating the situation. Large shipping entities like ONE and MSC have paused cargo bookings to the Middle East, escalating the challenges for global trade dynamics.

