Airlines Grapple with Oil Price Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Asian airline stocks are under pressure as U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran cause oil prices to spike. The conflict has affected Gulf airline operations, leading to increased bookings for Asian carriers. Airlines are closely monitoring costs as fuel prices rise, impacting their bottom lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:11 IST
Asian airline shares are facing downward pressure due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The tension is causing sharp increases in oil prices, which airlines are monitoring closely amid concerns over rising fuel costs.

Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson stated that while the airline has effective fuel hedging strategies, the current spike in fuel prices presents significant challenges to the aviation industry. Major Gulf airports, including Dubai's international hub, remain closed, further straining airline operations and leaving passengers stranded.

As passengers seek alternatives to Gulf carriers, Asian airlines have seen a surge in bookings, leading to higher fares. Meanwhile, Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake highlighted potential oil deliverability issues, stressing the broader economic impacts of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

