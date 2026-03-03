Airlines Grapple with Oil Price Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Asian airline shares are facing downward pressure due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The tension is causing sharp increases in oil prices, which airlines are monitoring closely amid concerns over rising fuel costs.

Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson stated that while the airline has effective fuel hedging strategies, the current spike in fuel prices presents significant challenges to the aviation industry. Major Gulf airports, including Dubai's international hub, remain closed, further straining airline operations and leaving passengers stranded.

As passengers seek alternatives to Gulf carriers, Asian airlines have seen a surge in bookings, leading to higher fares. Meanwhile, Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake highlighted potential oil deliverability issues, stressing the broader economic impacts of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)