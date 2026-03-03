CM Siddaramaiah Under Criticism for Global Commentary

In a sharp rebuke, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, called for maturity from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amidst criticisms over his comments on sensitive global issues.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's post on US-Iran tensions which he shared on 'X', Ashoka stressed that India's foreign policy stems from New Delhi's strategic depth, not domestic political agendas.

Drawing on past controversies, such as Operation Sindoor, Ashoka warned against ideological posturing undermining India's global reputation, urging the Chief Minister to exercise restraint in international matters.