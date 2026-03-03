CM Siddaramaiah Under Criticism for Global Commentary
Karnataka's Opposition Leader, R Ashoka, criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his recent comments on US-Iran tensions, calling for maturity and restraint. Highlighting past incidents, Ashoka emphasized India's foreign policy being centered in New Delhi and cautioned against impulsive remarks impacting the state's reputation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 09:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, called for maturity from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amidst criticisms over his comments on sensitive global issues.
Reacting to Siddaramaiah's post on US-Iran tensions which he shared on 'X', Ashoka stressed that India's foreign policy stems from New Delhi's strategic depth, not domestic political agendas.
Drawing on past controversies, such as Operation Sindoor, Ashoka warned against ideological posturing undermining India's global reputation, urging the Chief Minister to exercise restraint in international matters.