CM Siddaramaiah Under Criticism for Global Commentary

Karnataka's Opposition Leader, R Ashoka, criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his recent comments on US-Iran tensions, calling for maturity and restraint. Highlighting past incidents, Ashoka emphasized India's foreign policy being centered in New Delhi and cautioned against impulsive remarks impacting the state's reputation.

Updated: 03-03-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 09:49 IST
In a sharp rebuke, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, called for maturity from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amidst criticisms over his comments on sensitive global issues.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's post on US-Iran tensions which he shared on 'X', Ashoka stressed that India's foreign policy stems from New Delhi's strategic depth, not domestic political agendas.

Drawing on past controversies, such as Operation Sindoor, Ashoka warned against ideological posturing undermining India's global reputation, urging the Chief Minister to exercise restraint in international matters.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

