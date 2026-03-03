Market Tensions: Middle East Conflict Shakes Shanghai and Hong Kong Stocks

Shanghai shares briefly reached a decade peak but reversed course to trade lower by midday Tuesday. Hong Kong stocks continued to fall, as Middle East tensions drove risk aversion across regional markets.

The Shanghai Composite index decreased by 0.07%, while the CSI300 Index slipped 0.13%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.29%, following a 2.14% decline the previous day.

Defense stocks led market losses amid profit-taking, while energy stocks outperformed due to rising oil prices. Oil companies CNOOC, PetroChina, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp saw significant gains. Talks between Beijing and Washington on reciprocal investment add an economic focal point amid geopolitical tensions.

