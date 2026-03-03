Left Menu

Unrest in Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah's Death

Kashmir faced strict restrictions for a second day following protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Authorities shut schools, slowed internet, and halted security convoys as violence erupted. In response, officials urged restraint and adherence to advisories, with legal actions threatened against provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:09 IST
For the second consecutive day, strict restrictions persisted in Kashmir as the region reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Monday's massive protests prompted the shutdown of educational institutions and throttling of mobile internet speeds as authorities took precautionary measures to maintain order.

On Tuesday, the situation remained tense with all security force convoys halted to prevent further escalation. At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured in Monday's protests, marking the largest demonstrations in the valley since August 2019. Officials confirmed 75 rallies took place across Kashmir, with a few in the Jammu region as well.

The Kashmir administration appealed for calm and urged citizens to follow local advisories and share only verified information online. A 24-hour helpline has been set up for assistance. Meanwhile, police warned of strict legal action against any incitement or unlawful activities, with heavy security deployed across the city to prevent further unrest.

