Tragic Electrocutions Claim Lives of Migrant Workers in Maharashtra
Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh died due to electrocution in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district. Sandeep Rawat and Ajaykumar Gautam were pronounced dead upon arrival at hospitals after being electrocuted while washing hands near a water pump and touching an iron rack, respectively.
Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh tragically lost their lives in separate electrocution incidents within Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The first incident occurred in Kalyan, claiming the life of 35-year-old Sandeep Ghorilal Rawat from Unnao district. Rawat was electrocuted while washing his hands and feet near a water pump at a relative's residence. Despite swift medical attention, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Similarly, in the Manpada area of Dombivli, 20-year-old Ajaykumar Dasai Gautam from Basti district was electrocuted. Employed at a local biryani shop, Gautam accidentally touched an iron rack charged with a live current while washing his hands. He too, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have registered accidental death reports for both cases.
