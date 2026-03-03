PlasmaLeap Secures $20M to Revolutionize Ammonia Production

Sydney-based PlasmaLeap Technologies has made a significant leap forward in sustainable agriculture after securing almost A$30 million in new funding. Leading the investment, the Gates Foundation, alongside Yara Growth Ventures and Investible, aims to support PlasmaLeap's zero-emissions technology for ammonia and nitric acid production.

With the closing of the Series A round in January, co-investors Twynam, GrainCorp Ventures, Uniseed/UniSuper, and others are driving the development of first-of-a-kind fertilizer hubs in New South Wales and Tasmania. These initiatives aim to mitigate CO2 emissions, lower input costs, and enhance supply-chain independence for local farmers.

PlasmaLeap's innovative reactor technology utilizes air, water, and renewable electricity, paving the way for a transformation in the $69 billion global ammonia market. These modular systems promise to integrate seamlessly into existing supply chains, offering a sustainable alternative amid growing geopolitical and resource challenges.