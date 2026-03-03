Left Menu

PlasmaLeap Secures $20M to Revolutionize Ammonia Production

PlasmaLeap Technologies, a pioneer in zero-emissions production of ammonia, has received A$30 million in funding led by the Gates Foundation and Yara Growth Ventures. This funding will propel its sustainable fertilizer deployments in Australia, advancing core technologies crucial for reducing CO2 emissions in industrial chemical production.

Sydney-based PlasmaLeap Technologies has made a significant leap forward in sustainable agriculture after securing almost A$30 million in new funding. Leading the investment, the Gates Foundation, alongside Yara Growth Ventures and Investible, aims to support PlasmaLeap's zero-emissions technology for ammonia and nitric acid production.

With the closing of the Series A round in January, co-investors Twynam, GrainCorp Ventures, Uniseed/UniSuper, and others are driving the development of first-of-a-kind fertilizer hubs in New South Wales and Tasmania. These initiatives aim to mitigate CO2 emissions, lower input costs, and enhance supply-chain independence for local farmers.

PlasmaLeap's innovative reactor technology utilizes air, water, and renewable electricity, paving the way for a transformation in the $69 billion global ammonia market. These modular systems promise to integrate seamlessly into existing supply chains, offering a sustainable alternative amid growing geopolitical and resource challenges.

