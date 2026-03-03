Left Menu

Air France Grounds Middle East Flights Amid Conflict Risks

Air France has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh until Thursday, citing security concerns due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The airline emphasizes customer and crew safety as its top priority and will evaluate the situation before resuming scheduled flights.

Updated: 03-03-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air France has announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh until Thursday. The airline's decision highlights significant security concerns stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

In a statement, Air France stressed that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its utmost priority. The airline made it clear that it would conduct a thorough assessment of the security situation before making any decisions about resuming its flight operations to the affected areas.

This precautionary measure reflects the volatile nature of the current conflict, with travel safety taking precedence over flight schedules. As the situation evolves, Air France will continue to monitor developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

