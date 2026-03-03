Left Menu

P V Sindhu's Intense Journey: A Return to Safety

Indian badminton star P V Sindhu returned safely to Bangalore after being stranded in Dubai due to airspace closure in the Gulf region. Her journey back was fraught with uncertainty following geopolitical tensions in the area. Expressing gratitude, Sindhu highlighted the empathy and professionalism shown by various teams during this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:01 IST
P V Sindhu's Intense Journey: A Return to Safety
P V Sindhu

P V Sindhu, the Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist, has safely returned to Bangalore after an unexpected delay in Dubai. Due to the closure of airspace in the Gulf region, Sindhu had to pull out of the All England Championships in Birmingham.

Upon her return, Sindhu expressed gratitude to the ground teams, Dubai authorities, and various personnel who ensured her safety during the tense situation. The airspace was closed following geopolitical tensions, notably the US and Israeli bombing of Iran, which also led to attacks on Dubai.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Sindhu acknowledged the fragility of normal life, noting the empathy and professionalism she encountered. As she takes time to rest and reset after the harrowing experience, she remains grateful for the smooth handling of the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

