Global Outcry: Protests Erupt Over Khamenei's Killing

In a wave of unrest, protests erupted across Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, decrying the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Residents in Budhal displayed their outrage by gathering at Sheikh-ul-Alam Masjid, opposing the US and Israeli military actions in Iran.

The demonstrators, chanting against the US and Israel, labeled the attack a violation of international law and an affront to the Muslim nations. They voiced worries about heightened tensions in the Middle East and urged for peace and adherence to sovereignty. Addressing the rally, senior PDP leader Mohammad Farooq Inqlabi criticized the killing as detrimental to global peace, stressing its potential impact on regional stability.

In Rajouri town, a solidary march saw youth express their dissent against the US and Israel, culminating in the burning of leaders' posters. Additional protests occurred in Kotranka as participants condemned foreign interference and demanded compliance with international law. Khamenei's death was a result of early Saturday airstrikes by the US and Israel.