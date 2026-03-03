India's Strategic Leap: Investing in Quality for Global Dominance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian industry leaders to significantly boost investments, embrace innovative technologies, and prioritize research. He sees this as a crucial step to leverage the vast opportunities now available through numerous global free trade agreements.

Addressing the Budget 2026-27 webinar, Modi stressed India's potential as a reliable manufacturing hub, urging all stakeholders to prioritize quality to meet international standards. He highlighted the importance of understanding foreign market demands through thorough research and emphasized quality goods as essential for capitalizing on these trade agreements.

Modi underscored the interconnected roles of manufacturing, MSMEs, and logistics in driving economic growth, pointing to the budget's focus on strengthening these sectors. He encouraged adopting sustainable practices, stressing early investment in clean technologies as a gateway to access emerging markets.