Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap: Investing in Quality for Global Dominance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages Indian industry leaders to invest in research, emerging technologies, and quality manufacturing to capitalize on opportunities from global free trade agreements. He emphasizes enhanced participation in global supply chains, urging quality and sustainability as essential components for India's economic growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:15 IST
India's Strategic Leap: Investing in Quality for Global Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian industry leaders to significantly boost investments, embrace innovative technologies, and prioritize research. He sees this as a crucial step to leverage the vast opportunities now available through numerous global free trade agreements.

Addressing the Budget 2026-27 webinar, Modi stressed India's potential as a reliable manufacturing hub, urging all stakeholders to prioritize quality to meet international standards. He highlighted the importance of understanding foreign market demands through thorough research and emphasized quality goods as essential for capitalizing on these trade agreements.

Modi underscored the interconnected roles of manufacturing, MSMEs, and logistics in driving economic growth, pointing to the budget's focus on strengthening these sectors. He encouraged adopting sustainable practices, stressing early investment in clean technologies as a gateway to access emerging markets.

TRENDING

1
IFC, Fasanara Capital Launch Fintech Strategy for MSMEs

IFC, Fasanara Capital Launch Fintech Strategy for MSMEs

 United Kingdom
2
IMF Watches Middle East Turmoil Closely

IMF Watches Middle East Turmoil Closely

 Global
3
Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

 Global
4
Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026