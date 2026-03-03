Left Menu

Nuclear Proliferation Fears Heighten Amidst Middle East Conflict

Russia warns that U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran may lead to nuclear arms race in Middle East. Foreign Minister Lavrov suggests the war could inspire nations to acquire nuclear weapons, potentially exacerbating proliferation. Moscow, urging peace, questions evidence of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:09 IST
Nuclear Proliferation Fears Heighten Amidst Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia raised alarms on Tuesday, predicting that the ongoing conflict launched by the United States and Israel against Iran could trigger a nuclear arms race across the Middle East, the very scenario they aimed to prevent.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by U.S. President Donald Trump's justification for the military action, citing an alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons by Iran, despite Tehran's denial. The conflict, sparked by the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has spread across the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the paradox of the war's aims, warning that this might motivate Iran and Arab nations to pursue nuclear capabilities, fearing intervention. Moscow, with enduring ties to Iran, calls for peace amid rising global tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemns attacks on his country during ongoing conflict.

PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemns at...

 India
2
Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

 India
3
Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

 India
4
Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026