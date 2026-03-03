Nuclear Proliferation Fears Heighten Amidst Middle East Conflict

Russia raised alarms on Tuesday, predicting that the ongoing conflict launched by the United States and Israel against Iran could trigger a nuclear arms race across the Middle East, the very scenario they aimed to prevent.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by U.S. President Donald Trump's justification for the military action, citing an alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons by Iran, despite Tehran's denial. The conflict, sparked by the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has spread across the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the paradox of the war's aims, warning that this might motivate Iran and Arab nations to pursue nuclear capabilities, fearing intervention. Moscow, with enduring ties to Iran, calls for peace amid rising global tension.

