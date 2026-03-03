Ryanair's Efforts to Repatriate Stranded Customers

Ryanair is prioritizing its own customers' repatriation from Jordan, according to CEO Michael O'Leary. The airline is grappling with limited capacity for assisting additional repatriation efforts.

However, O'Leary assured that Ryanair would strive to provide aid wherever feasible. This declaration came during a press briefing in Warsaw.

The airline remains committed to its passengers currently stranded in Jordan, while expressing a willingness to assist in broader efforts as circumstances allow.

(With inputs from agencies.)