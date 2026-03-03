Ryanair's Efforts to Repatriate Stranded Customers
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary emphasized the airline's primary focus on repatriating its own customers stranded in Jordan. While the company lacks significant spare capacity for broader repatriation efforts, it is committed to helping wherever possible, as stated during a news conference in Warsaw.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Ryanair is prioritizing its own customers' repatriation from Jordan, according to CEO Michael O'Leary. The airline is grappling with limited capacity for assisting additional repatriation efforts.
However, O'Leary assured that Ryanair would strive to provide aid wherever feasible. This declaration came during a press briefing in Warsaw.
The airline remains committed to its passengers currently stranded in Jordan, while expressing a willingness to assist in broader efforts as circumstances allow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryanair
- Michael O'Leary
- repatriation
- customers
- Jordan
- airline
- stranded
- support
- Warsaw
- news conference
ALSO READ
Stranded Dreams: The Dubai Dilemma Amid Middle-East Tensions
Delhi Consumer Forum Orders Malaysia Airlines Refund Over Pandemic Disruption
Stranded Amidst Conflict: The Struggle of Returning Home
Odisha Sets Up Special Task Force for Stranded Citizens in West Asia
Maharashtra Acts Fast to Rescue Stranded Citizens Amid Conflict