Left Menu

Ryanair's Efforts to Repatriate Stranded Customers

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary emphasized the airline's primary focus on repatriating its own customers stranded in Jordan. While the company lacks significant spare capacity for broader repatriation efforts, it is committed to helping wherever possible, as stated during a news conference in Warsaw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:02 IST
Ryanair's Efforts to Repatriate Stranded Customers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Ryanair is prioritizing its own customers' repatriation from Jordan, according to CEO Michael O'Leary. The airline is grappling with limited capacity for assisting additional repatriation efforts.

However, O'Leary assured that Ryanair would strive to provide aid wherever feasible. This declaration came during a press briefing in Warsaw.

The airline remains committed to its passengers currently stranded in Jordan, while expressing a willingness to assist in broader efforts as circumstances allow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

 Germany
2
Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC Announce Candidates

Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC An...

 India
3
Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend's Job

Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend...

 India
4
Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026