Global Air Travel Chaos Amid Middle Eastern Hub Closures
Global air travel faces massive disruptions as conflicts in Iran force the closure of major Middle Eastern airports, including hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, affecting thousands of flights and passengers. Various airlines have suspended or canceled flights to multiple destinations in response to the crisis.
Global air travel has been thrown into disarray following the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have been shut down, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and prompting airlines to cancel or suspend numerous flights.
Aegean Airlines, Greece's leading carrier, has suspended its routes to Middle Eastern cities such as Tel Aviv and Baghdad. Similarly, Air Canada announced the suspension of flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv, planning to resume operations only by March 23. Other major carriers like Cathay Pacific and Delta have followed suit, halting their connections to these affected regions.
As airlines scramble to adjust, disruptions continue to ripple across the air travel sector with German, Polish, and British airlines canceling flights to Middle Eastern destinations. This widespread upheaval underscores the significant global impact resultant from the ongoing Middle Eastern tensions, with many airlines avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace entirely.
