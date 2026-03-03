Delhi's Pink Saheli Card Initiative: A New Era in Women's Mobility

In a significant move to enhance women's mobility across Delhi, the government has introduced the 'Pink Saheli' smart card scheme, spearheaded by President Droupadi Murmu. The initiative allows women and transgender persons to travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

On the first day of distribution, an impressive 3,622 women visited more than 50 designated centres to secure these cards, with 3,612 eligible applicants receiving their pink cards. The scheme not only ensures free travel but also creates a seamless travel experience by integrating with multiple public transport systems under the 'One Nation, One Card' initiative.

Linked to Aadhaar and mobile numbers for verification, these smart cards promise touch-free travel and improved revenue transparency. With 50 centres set up for distribution and collaborations with MufinPay and Airtel Payments Bank, the 'Pink Saheli' card signifies a modern approach to commuting in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)