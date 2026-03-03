Left Menu

Delhi's Pink Saheli Card Initiative: A New Era in Women's Mobility

The Delhi government has launched the 'Pink Saheli' smart card scheme offering free bus travel for women and transgender persons. Over 3,500 women obtained the card on the first day, replacing the paper-based ticket system and enhancing public transport access under the 'One Nation, One Card' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:50 IST
Delhi's Pink Saheli Card Initiative: A New Era in Women's Mobility
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance women's mobility across Delhi, the government has introduced the 'Pink Saheli' smart card scheme, spearheaded by President Droupadi Murmu. The initiative allows women and transgender persons to travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

On the first day of distribution, an impressive 3,622 women visited more than 50 designated centres to secure these cards, with 3,612 eligible applicants receiving their pink cards. The scheme not only ensures free travel but also creates a seamless travel experience by integrating with multiple public transport systems under the 'One Nation, One Card' initiative.

Linked to Aadhaar and mobile numbers for verification, these smart cards promise touch-free travel and improved revenue transparency. With 50 centres set up for distribution and collaborations with MufinPay and Airtel Payments Bank, the 'Pink Saheli' card signifies a modern approach to commuting in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMDK leader LK Sudhish.

Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMD...

 India
2
Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

 Global
4
Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026