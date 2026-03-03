Left Menu

Ex-legislators' Eventful Return from Turbulent West Asia

Two former legislators, Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel, from Indore, returned home after being stranded in the UAE because of the West Asia conflict. They were welcomed by supporters at the airport. The Dubai administration provided accommodations for them, and they expressed gratitude to the Centre for facilitating their return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:39 IST
Ex-legislators' Eventful Return from Turbulent West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two former legislators from Indore, Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel, returned home on Tuesday after being stranded in the United Arab Emirates for two days amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The pair were greeted enthusiastically by supporters at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, with traditional Malvi turbans and a celebratory cake.

Vishal Patel, a former Depalpur legislator, described the tense atmosphere in Dubai due to the sound of explosions, expressing immense relief to be back in Indore. Meanwhile, former Indore-1 MLA Sanjay Shukla mentioned the flight disruptions that had them stranded but praised the Dubai administration for providing adequate accommodations and food arrangements.

The two expressed deep gratitude to the Centre for their assistance in making the return possible. They were part of a group, including local businessmen, who faced an unexpected delay due to last-minute flight cancellations, eventually making their way home safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parental Accountability: Colin Gray Convicted in Son's High School Shooting Case

Parental Accountability: Colin Gray Convicted in Son's High School Shooting ...

 Global
2
Trump's Decisive Strike: U.S. Military Neutralizes Iranian Threats

Trump's Decisive Strike: U.S. Military Neutralizes Iranian Threats

 Global
3
IMF Official Highlights U.S. Current Account Deficit Concerns

IMF Official Highlights U.S. Current Account Deficit Concerns

 United States
4
Protests Ignite Over Union Minister's Alleged Epstein Files Link

Protests Ignite Over Union Minister's Alleged Epstein Files Link

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026