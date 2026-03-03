Ex-legislators' Eventful Return from Turbulent West Asia
Two former legislators, Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel, from Indore, returned home after being stranded in the UAE because of the West Asia conflict. They were welcomed by supporters at the airport. The Dubai administration provided accommodations for them, and they expressed gratitude to the Centre for facilitating their return.
Two former legislators from Indore, Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel, returned home on Tuesday after being stranded in the United Arab Emirates for two days amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The pair were greeted enthusiastically by supporters at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, with traditional Malvi turbans and a celebratory cake.
Vishal Patel, a former Depalpur legislator, described the tense atmosphere in Dubai due to the sound of explosions, expressing immense relief to be back in Indore. Meanwhile, former Indore-1 MLA Sanjay Shukla mentioned the flight disruptions that had them stranded but praised the Dubai administration for providing adequate accommodations and food arrangements.
The two expressed deep gratitude to the Centre for their assistance in making the return possible. They were part of a group, including local businessmen, who faced an unexpected delay due to last-minute flight cancellations, eventually making their way home safely.
