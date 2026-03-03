Left Menu

US State Department Expands Evacuations Amid Middle East Tensions

The US State Department's evacs of non-emergency staff and families now cover six nations, including the UAE, due to increasing Middle East tensions linked to the Iran conflict. Nations such as Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Qatar are also included.

  • United Arab Emirates

The US State Department has expanded its evacuation plan to include the United Arab Emirates, a nation typically regarded as a safe haven in the Middle East. This decision is part of a broader response to escalating tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

In addition to the UAE, the State Department's evacuation efforts now cover nations such as Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Qatar. The measure highlights growing concerns over regional stability and the safety of non-emergency US personnel and their families.

This expansion underscores the unpredictable nature of the conflict and the far-reaching ripple effects it may have across the Middle East. The inclusion of the UAE, home to major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, accentuates the seriousness of these geopolitical developments.

