Market Turmoil as Middle East Conflict Shakes Global Stocks

U.S. stock index futures declined over 1% with sectors like airlines and finance impacted due to Middle East tensions disrupting trade and escalating inflation. Crude prices spiked by 8% as oil and gas production halted. Traditional safe havens gained, while defense stocks rose amid deepening regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures saw a significant drop of over 1% on Monday, driven by growing fears that the Middle East conflict could severely disrupt global trade and spark further inflationary pressures.

Premarket trading indicated a strong hit to airlines after several carriers ceased operations, and oil and gas facilities in the Middle East paused production, causing crude prices to jump 8%. This situation has cast a shadow over the global economy and exerted pressure on financial stocks.

Defense stocks received a notable boost as geopolitical tensions intensified following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Tehran. Lockheed Martin and RTX registered over 6% gains, while Kratos and AeroVironment rose sharply as investors reacted to potential escalation across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

