China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Global Trade Dynamics

China's factory activity witnessed contraction for a second consecutive month in February, marked by a decline in the official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) to 49, a figure indicative of shrinking industry. This development comes amidst a broader backdrop of easing US tariffs, which could offer a modest boost in the short term.

The drop, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, stands as a four-month low, with seasonal disruptions like the Lunar New Year holiday partly to blame. Meanwhile, an independent survey by RatingDog highlighted a sharper 52.1 PMI growth in February, suggesting stronger export-focused private sector performance compared to larger state-owned enterprises.

Economists, including Lynn Song from ING Bank, underscored a resilience in external demand, whereas domestic market softness persists, shadowed by an ailing real estate sector. Upcoming trade dialogues between US President Trump and China's Xi Jinping, along with Beijing's economic policy projections, could further shape recovery trajectories.