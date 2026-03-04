Left Menu

China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Global Trade Dynamics

China's factory activity contracted in February, with the PMI dropping to 49. Seasonal factors like the Lunar New Year holiday contributed to the decline. While private sector PMI showed growth, domestic demand remains weak. Reduced US tariffs could boost exports, and upcoming trade talks may benefit manufacturing further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's factory activity witnessed contraction for a second consecutive month in February, marked by a decline in the official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) to 49, a figure indicative of shrinking industry. This development comes amidst a broader backdrop of easing US tariffs, which could offer a modest boost in the short term.

The drop, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, stands as a four-month low, with seasonal disruptions like the Lunar New Year holiday partly to blame. Meanwhile, an independent survey by RatingDog highlighted a sharper 52.1 PMI growth in February, suggesting stronger export-focused private sector performance compared to larger state-owned enterprises.

Economists, including Lynn Song from ING Bank, underscored a resilience in external demand, whereas domestic market softness persists, shadowed by an ailing real estate sector. Upcoming trade dialogues between US President Trump and China's Xi Jinping, along with Beijing's economic policy projections, could further shape recovery trajectories.

