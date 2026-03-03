U.S. and China Poised for Key Trade Talks Amidst Global Tensions

U.S. and Chinese trade officials are set to meet in mid-March, a development indicating that preparatory plans for a summit between President Trump and President Xi Jinping are proceeding, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The meeting, scheduled to occur in Paris next week, involves U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. They are expected to discuss topics such as potential Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft, commitments for U.S. soybean imports, and dialogues on Taiwan.

Though Bloomberg reported these plans, Reuters has yet to verify them, and both the U.S. State and Treasury Departments, along with the Chinese commerce ministry, have not responded to requests for confirmation.