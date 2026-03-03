U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions
Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators plan to meet in mid-March, indicating continued discussions for a potential summit between President Trump and Xi Jinping. Topics may include Boeing aircraft deals, U.S. soybean purchases, and Trump's tariffs. Issues regarding Taiwan and recent U.S. military actions could also impact the negotiations.
Top trade negotiators from the United States and China are scheduled to meet in mid-March, pointing to ongoing diplomatic efforts for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, amid heightened global tensions.
The planned meeting, expected to take place in Paris, comes as discussions on potential business deals are reportedly set to include Boeing aircraft sales and commitments for U.S. soybean purchases. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead the talks.
Despite recent U.S. strikes on Iran and challenges surrounding Trump's tariffs, the negotiators aim to solidify agreements. The talks could also address the future of Taiwan and Beijing's military activities, as skepticism remains over the feasibility of increased U.S. soybean imports by China.
