Aegon I's Conquest: A Game of Thrones Film in the Works

Warner Bros is progressing with a 'Game of Thrones' feature film, spotlighting the legendary character Aegon I Targaryen and his historic conquests of Westeros. Screenwriter Beau Willimon, acclaimed for series like Netflix's 'House of Cards' and Disney+'s 'Andor', has penned a draft for the production.

Currently, the project does not have a director or cast attached, and plot details remain under wraps. However, it is confirmed that the film will delve into events centuries before the original television series, marking the first on-screen appearance of Aegon I.

The 'Game of Thrones' TV series, which ran for eight seasons, became a global sensation. Although the film is eagerly anticipated, its future is uncertain due to Warner Bros' ongoing merger with Paramount Skydance, which might impact current projects in development.