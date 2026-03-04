Left Menu

Aegon I's Conquest: A Game of Thrones Film in the Works

Warner Bros is developing a 'Game of Thrones' movie, penned by Beau Willimon, focusing on Aegon I's conquest of Westeros. The film, set before the TV series, lacks a director or cast. Its future is in flux due to Warner Bros' acquisition by Paramount Skydance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:26 IST
Aegon I's Conquest: A Game of Thrones Film in the Works
  • Country:
  • India

Warner Bros is progressing with a 'Game of Thrones' feature film, spotlighting the legendary character Aegon I Targaryen and his historic conquests of Westeros. Screenwriter Beau Willimon, acclaimed for series like Netflix's 'House of Cards' and Disney+'s 'Andor', has penned a draft for the production.

Currently, the project does not have a director or cast attached, and plot details remain under wraps. However, it is confirmed that the film will delve into events centuries before the original television series, marking the first on-screen appearance of Aegon I.

The 'Game of Thrones' TV series, which ran for eight seasons, became a global sensation. Although the film is eagerly anticipated, its future is uncertain due to Warner Bros' ongoing merger with Paramount Skydance, which might impact current projects in development.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

 United Arab Emirates
2
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

 Jamaica
3
Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026