Negligence Claims Arise Amid Deadly Nagpur Explosives Blast

The recent tragic blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur resulted in 19 deaths, sparking accusations of government negligence from Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. He criticized the lack of safety audits and demanded detailed discussions on worker safety in the assembly, highlighting a history of similar incidents in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:21 IST
Negligence Claims Arise Amid Deadly Nagpur Explosives Blast
  • Country:
  • India

The catastrophic explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur has claimed 19 lives, sparking intense criticism from Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday.

Wadettiwar accused both the state and central governments of negligence, pointing out that 43 workers have died in similar incidents across Nagpur district in the past 18 months. Despite requests for safety audits, he argued that little has been done to prevent recurring tragedies.

The incident at SBL Energy's detonator assembly unit on Sunday morning left 23 others injured. Wadettiwar demanded immediate deliberations on worker safety, emphasizing that the government's announcement of financial compensation cannot substitute the value of the lost lives. He questioned the effectiveness of safety inspections by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation and urged more responsive measures.

