A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Medical Education: PPP Model to Revolutionize Healthcare Training
Andhra Pradesh's government plans to operate 10 medical colleges through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in the next two years, with a budget of Rs 8,480 crore. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav critiques previous administration's expenditure and highlights the current government's efforts to improve medical education infrastructure.
In a recent assembly address, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced plans to run 10 medical colleges under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model within the next two years.
Yadav revealed that despite the previous YSRCP regime initiating 17 medical colleges, only meager progress had been made, with just Rs 1,500 crore spent. In contrast, the current government has allocated Rs 900 crore for the project, aiming for significant improvements.
The budget for this extensive endeavor is set at Rs 8,480 crore, with colleges sanctioned under various national and central schemes. Yadav criticized past administration efforts, particularly regarding imbalanced funding among colleges.
