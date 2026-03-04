Left Menu

A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Medical Education: PPP Model to Revolutionize Healthcare Training

Andhra Pradesh's government plans to operate 10 medical colleges through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in the next two years, with a budget of Rs 8,480 crore. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav critiques previous administration's expenditure and highlights the current government's efforts to improve medical education infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:22 IST
A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Medical Education: PPP Model to Revolutionize Healthcare Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly address, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced plans to run 10 medical colleges under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model within the next two years.

Yadav revealed that despite the previous YSRCP regime initiating 17 medical colleges, only meager progress had been made, with just Rs 1,500 crore spent. In contrast, the current government has allocated Rs 900 crore for the project, aiming for significant improvements.

The budget for this extensive endeavor is set at Rs 8,480 crore, with colleges sanctioned under various national and central schemes. Yadav criticized past administration efforts, particularly regarding imbalanced funding among colleges.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

 United Arab Emirates
2
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

 Jamaica
3
Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026