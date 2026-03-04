Navigating Turbulence: Spohr's Leadership at Lufthansa

At Lufthansa's base near Frankfurt's international airport, CEO Carsten Spohr remains focused on managing his expansive airline network amid ongoing challenges. His crisis management skills are put to the test as flight delay data and other metrics flash in the background.

Spohr, a former pilot, uses his in-depth understanding of the airline industry to steer Lufthansa through various crises, from geopolitical disruptions to union conflicts. He is committed to centralizing the management of the group's 12 airlines and remains optimistic about long-haul flights driving growth, despite ongoing challenges.

While Lufthansa's stock has seen a significant rise since early 2025, Spohr acknowledges there are still hurdles to overcome, including narrow margins and fleet modernization. Investors and board members praise his leadership, yet union relations remain tense. As Lufthansa prepares to announce its annual results, Spohr's tenure continues to be defined by his crisis management abilities and vision for the future.

