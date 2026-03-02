Left Menu

Crisis Management: Safe Return Mission for Telugu Expats in West Asia

Amidst escalating conflict in West Asia, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has prioritized the safe return of Telugu expatriates. Working with APNRTS and RTGS, the state government is coordinating with the Centre to aid those stranded. A helpline and temporary shelters are in place to facilitate repatriation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating tensions in West Asia, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated urgent action for the safe return of Telugu expatriates caught in the conflict. An official communiqué highlights plans for immediate coordination with central authorities to expedite repatriation efforts.

The CM has instructed Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and Real-Time Governance Systems (RTGS) to work in tandem with Indian embassies in the Gulf region. A 24/7 helpline has been established, while temporary accommodations are being organized for those affected.

Ravi Kumar P Vemuru, APNRTS president, confirmed arrangements for flights from Muscat to Kochi, advising stranded individuals on safety protocols. Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister K Srinivas emphasized relying on official channels for verified information, cautioning against unverified rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

