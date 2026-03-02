Crisis Management: Safe Return Mission for Telugu Expats in West Asia

In response to escalating tensions in West Asia, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated urgent action for the safe return of Telugu expatriates caught in the conflict. An official communiqué highlights plans for immediate coordination with central authorities to expedite repatriation efforts.

The CM has instructed Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and Real-Time Governance Systems (RTGS) to work in tandem with Indian embassies in the Gulf region. A 24/7 helpline has been established, while temporary accommodations are being organized for those affected.

Ravi Kumar P Vemuru, APNRTS president, confirmed arrangements for flights from Muscat to Kochi, advising stranded individuals on safety protocols. Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister K Srinivas emphasized relying on official channels for verified information, cautioning against unverified rumors.

